Former Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo signs two-year deal with LA Kings
After Michigan hockey's season ended earlier this month in Tampa, Florida at the Frozen Four, two-year starting goaltender Erik Portillo made the leap to the professional ranks, forgoing his senior year of college. The 6-foot-6 goaltender spent a few weeks with the Kings' AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, before signing a two-year deal with the Kings on Saturday.
The deal is worth an average annual value of $875,000, and it will take Portillo through the 2023-24 season.
Originally, Portillo was drafted 67th overall (third round) to the Buffalo Sabres in 2019, but his rights were traded to the Kings on March 1.
Portillo's three-year career as a Wolverine featured a 2.49 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 87 games.
He will now join the LA Kings, which currently lead the Edmonton Oilers two games to one in a best-of-seven series in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
