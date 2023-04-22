After Michigan hockey's season ended earlier this month in Tampa, Florida at the Frozen Four, two-year starting goaltender Erik Portillo made the leap to the professional ranks, forgoing his senior year of college. The 6-foot-6 goaltender spent a few weeks with the Kings' AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, before signing a two-year deal with the Kings on Saturday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMgRXJpayBQb3J0aWxsbyEgPGJyPjxicj5U b2RheSBoZSBzaWduZWQgYSB0d28teWVhciBjb250cmFjdCB3aXRoIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTEFLaW5ncz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ATEFLaW5nczwvYT4hPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT7jgL3vuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Byb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQcm9CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vcDU4MWF5WmROQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3A1ODFheVpkTkI8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gSG9ja2V5IChAdW1pY2hob2NrZXkp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hob2NrZXkvc3Rh dHVzLzE2NDk4ODA0NTQ0OTE3NzQ5Nzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXByaWwgMjIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The deal is worth an average annual value of $875,000, and it will take Portillo through the 2023-24 season.

Originally, Portillo was drafted 67th overall (third round) to the Buffalo Sabres in 2019, but his rights were traded to the Kings on March 1.

Portillo's three-year career as a Wolverine featured a 2.49 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 87 games.