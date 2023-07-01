Former Michigan guard Caris LeVert inks new deal with Cleveland Cavaliers
Former Michigan guard Caris LeVert will continue to stay in his home state for the foreseeable future after wasting no time agreeing to a deal during the early stages of NBA free agency.
According to multiple reports, LeVert has signed a two-year deal worth $32 million to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LeVert was traded to the Cavaliers in 2022 by the Indiana Pacers
LeVert was drafted by the Pacers No. 20 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft with his rights being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
He spent five seasons with the Nets before being traded to the Pacers in a multi-team blockbuster deal that saw James Harden traded to the Nets and Victor Oladipo traded to Houston.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram