It didn’t take long for Nikhai Hill-Green to announce his next destination after the Michigan linebacker entered the transfer portal today. Hill-Green announced on Instagram this evening that he will follow his former high school and Michigan coach Biff Poggi to Charlotte.

Hill Green joins former Wolverines Eyabi Okie and Julius Welschof with Poggi at Charlotte. Hill-Green appeared in 18 games for the Wolverines. He missed the 2022 season due to injury.