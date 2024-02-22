Former Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge has landed a new job in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. Partridge will coach outside linebackers. Patridge will work with former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, now head coach, and former Michigan assistant Jay Harbaugh, the Seahawk's special teams coordinator. Partridge and Macdonald did not overlap in Ann Arbor.

