Former Michigan LB coach Chris Partridge gets NFL job
Former Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge has landed a new job in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. Partridge will coach outside linebackers.
Patridge will work with former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, now head coach, and former Michigan assistant Jay Harbaugh, the Seahawk's special teams coordinator. Partridge and Macdonald did not overlap in Ann Arbor.
Partridge was fired on November 17 during the NCAA and Big Ten investigations into the sign-stealing scheme orchestrated by Connor Stalions. Partridge was also not involved in destroying evidence, which was erroneously reported soon after his termination.
Partridge was not implicated in the scheme but was terminated for not upholding his contract when he discussed the active investigation with players.
This will be Partridge's first coaching stint in the NFL.
