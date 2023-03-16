Glasgow was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2016 and spent his first 4 seasons with the team. In 2020, Glasgow signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Denver Broncos. the Broncos released Glasgow on March 13.

Glasgow was a former walk-on at Michigan, but earned a scholarship in 2013. He started 37 games for the Wolverines and was named to All-B1G Honorable Mention in his final year. Glasgow was a teammate of his brother Ryan, and his younger brother Jordan also played for Michigan.



