Less than 24 hours after NFL teams were forced to cut down to the standard 53-man roster at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Ryan Hayes will be headed to the Indianapolis Colts via the waiver wire after they picked him up today per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The Dolphins' 7th round pick, 238th overall, in the 2023 NFL Draft will now look to make Indianapolis his home for the foreseeable future after being waived by the team that drafted him.

Hayes is a Traverse City, MI native and started 29 games for the University of Michigan after appearing in 40 for his career. He was an All-Big Ten Second-Team (Coaches) and Third-Team (Media) selection following the 2022 season.