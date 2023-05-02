RJ Moten has found a new home after entering the transfer portal recently. Moten went to social media to announce he will head to Florida.

Moten’s father played for Florida during the 80’s.

Moten appeared in 29 games for Michigan including 15 starts at safety.

Moten was a major contributor in 2022, with 31 tackles including 2.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception among two breakups and two quarterback hurries.

Moten's role in the defense was cut back when Makari Paige took over the starting strong safety position. Moten was still utilized as the third safety and in a linebacker hybrid role, but his snap share decreased significantly towards the end of the season.

Moten was expected to have a significant role in rotations this season, but with Rod Moore and Makari Paige slated to start and young players Zeke Berry and Keon Sabb pushing for more opportunities, Moten's rep share was likely to be lower than in 2021 and 2022.



