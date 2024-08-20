PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Former Michigan star Matty Beniers inks mega extension with Seattle Kraken

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
It's a good day to be former Michigan hockey star Matty Beniers.

The Seattle Kraken announced on Tuesday that the franchise and the NHL phenom have agreed to a mega extension, a seven-year deal averaging 7.14 million a season.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DSEVFUlMgRk9SIEJFTklFUlMhISEhIPCfmYw8YnI+PGJyPldl4oCZ dmUgYWdyZWVkIHRvIHRlcm1zIHdpdGggZm9yd2FyZCBNYXR0eSBCZW5pZXJz IG9uIGEgc2V2ZW4teWVhciBjb250cmFjdCB3aXRoIDcuMTRNIEFBVi4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ppNVhaaFdXd0giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9aaTVYWmhXV3dIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNlYXR0bGUgS3Jha2VuIChA U2VhdHRsZUtyYWtlbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T ZWF0dGxlS3Jha2VuL3N0YXR1cy8xODI1OTgxNzM1NzM1MDAxNDczP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
The Kraken selected Beniers with the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and has lived up to the very high expectations of him coming out of the Wolverines' hockey program.

In three seasons with the Kraken, Beniers has scored 42 goals and 61 assists in 167 games.

