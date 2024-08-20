The Seattle Kraken announced on Tuesday that the franchise and the NHL phenom have agreed to a mega extension, a seven-year deal averaging 7.14 million a season.

It's a good day to be former Michigan hockey star Matty Beniers.

The Kraken selected Beniers with the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and has lived up to the very high expectations of him coming out of the Wolverines' hockey program.

In three seasons with the Kraken, Beniers has scored 42 goals and 61 assists in 167 games.