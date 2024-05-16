After spending four seasons in Dallas following his college career at Michigan, former Wolverine Sean McKeon is headed back to the Great Lakes State. McKeon signed a deal with the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

McKeon spent four seasons in Ann Arbor (2016-19). In his four-year career, he hauled in 60 passes for 668 yards and six touchdowns. His most productive season came during his sophomore year in 2017 when he caught 31 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns.

After going undrafted in 2020, McKeon signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

He saw most of his time on the field as a special-teamer, but he did haul in six receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in his four-year stint in Dallas.

Now, McKeon heads back to Michigan, where he will play for former NFL tight end Dan Campbell. He will also have the opportunity to learn from Sam LaPorta, a rising tight end who made a name for himself as a rookie last season.

McKeon will join the Lions' 90-man roster and will look to make the team before cuts in late August.