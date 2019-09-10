Another season, another vintage Tom Brady performance. The 42-year-old started his 20th NFL campaign by completing 66.7 percent of his attempts for 341 yards and three scores in a 33-3 blowout win over the Steelers, a team many thought to be a playoff contender. Brady posted a quarterback rating of 124.9, his second-best single-game mark since the start of the 2018 season, while he threw for his third-best yardage total in the same time frame.

Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 33-3 win over the Steelers in week one. (USA Today Sports Images)

"He threw the long ball with the eagerness of a man half his age," ESPN's Ian O'Connor wrote. "He beat a defense that included Pittsburgh's first-round pick, Devin Bush, a lifetime after beating a Cleveland defense that included Bush's father during New England's first title season in 2001." Of course, that was before the (official) addition of Antonio Brown, one of the league's top wideouts — and "a perfect fit for New England's passing game" according to Pro Football Focus — who will combine with Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman to give the Pats one of the NFL's best trios of wideouts. That doesn't even take first-round wideout N'Keal Harry, currently on injured reserve but eligible to return midyear, into account. "If Brown conducts himself in accordance with all Patriot Way ordinances — and that's a pretty damn big 'if' — the Patriots will have enough firepower to mirror the juggernaut that was the 2007 team that featured Brady, Randy Moss and Wes Welker at the peak of their record-breaking, scoreboard-tilting powers," O'Connor opined. The rich get richer, and like a fine wine, it seems Brady will just continue to get better — or at least be surrounded by better weapons — with age. Here's the rest of what former Michigan football players did in the first week of the NFL season:

OG Ben Braden, New York Jets

Is the lone offensive lineman on the 0-1 Jets’ practice squad.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

The veteran was one of two Players of the Game for Sunday Night Football's opening tilt, a 33-3 win over the Steelers … He completed 24 of 36 passes (66.7 percent) for 341 yards and thee touchdowns with no interceptions.

TE Ian Bunting, New York Jets

Spent the preseason with the Bears, but was cut and inked with the Jets’ practice squad.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

In his NFL debut, the rookie started at inside linebacker and led his team with 11 tackles … His seven solo stops were also a team high … However, the Steelers lost 33-3 to the Patriots.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

On injured reserve with the Broncos after a “minor scope" to his knee.

DE Taco Charlton, Dallas Cowboys

Was inactive for the 1-0 Cowboys despite returning to practice recently, not appearing on the injury report throughout the week, and Dallas missing defensive ends Randy Gregory and Robert Quinn, who were both suspended … According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, this is the third time in the last five regular-season games that Charlton was inactive.

Source tells @dmn_cowboys Taco Charlton will be inactive for Giants game. He did sprain an ankle in 3 preseason game but has recovered enough to practice. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 7, 2019

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on 0-1 Washington’s practice squad.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' offseason acquisition started and recorded a tackled while he also pulled down an interception, which he returned five yards … Kansas City topped Jacksonville, 40-26.

The effort that Frank Clark plays with on a down-to-down basis is really fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/jnMLRTsBGo — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) September 8, 2019

C/G Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Was in for two offensive and five special-teams snaps in the Cardinals' 24-24 tie with the Lions.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Started and pulled down three catches for 32 yards in the Colts' 30-24 loss to the Chargers … He was targeted five times, third-most on the squad, but left the game with a minute left due to injury, which turned out to be a broken collarbone, according to NFL.com's sources.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Came off the bench and played six defensive snaps in Green Bay's 10-3 win over Chicago but did not record any statistics.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Started and played 18 defensive snaps for the 1-0 Vikings, who posted a 28-12 win over the Falcons … He logged his lone tackle on special teams.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Was inactive for the Steelers' 33-3 loss to the Patriots.

C Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Started at right guard and was in for 76 of his team's 88 offensive snaps (86 percent) in the 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Started at defensive tackle and assisted on a stop in Cincinnati's 21-20 loss to the Seahawks.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started at defensive end and notched a pair of tackles, including one for loss, in the Eagles' 32-27 win over Washington.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

On injured reserve for the 1-0 Chiefs after breaking his ankle in the preseason.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Is on the Texans' practice squad.

S Delano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Played on special teams in the Seahawks' 21-20 win over the Bengals.

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Started in the Raiders' 24-16 win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football and notched a pair of tackles.

OL Kyle Kalis, Cleveland Browns

On injured reserve with the 0-1 Browns.

FB Joe Kerridge, Cleveland Browns

On injured reserve with the 0-1 Browns.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Is serving a four-game suspension, but the Titans posted a 43-13 win over the Browns without him.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Came off the bench to notch two tackles and a pass defended in the Cowboys' 35-17 win over the Giants … Was on the field for 37 of his team's 69 defensive snaps (54 percent) and also played extensively on special teams … Was included on Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week as the flex defender after posting a grade of 85.0 … PFF noted: "Lewis was the best defensive player on the field for the Cowboys in their win over the New York Giants, standing out in coverage in particular. On the field for 27 coverage snaps, he allowed just one reception that went for just six yards. To top it off, he added a pass breakup and finished the game having allowed an NFL passer rating of 56.3 on throws into his coverage."



PFF's NFL Team of the Week is LIVE for Week 1!



➡️ https://t.co/gHhSbgps77 pic.twitter.com/OcKoNurZ8l — PFF (@PFF) September 10, 2019

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

The third-round rookie was inactive for the season opener, a 30-27 win over the Panthers.

OL Erik Magnuson, Buffalo Bills

Currently resides on the 1-0 Bills’ practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Logged a pair of assists, including on a tackle for loss, in the 21-20 win over the Bengals … Was in for 26 of the team's 77 defensive snaps (34 percent).

OL Patrick Omameh

Was active but did not play in the Saints' 30-28 thriller over the Texans.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

In the Giants' 35-17 loss to the Cowboys, Peppers started at strong safety and punt returner, tied for the team high with seven tackles, led the squad with six solo stops and returned two punts for seven yards.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Is on the 0-1 Dolphins’ practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

On the reserve/non-football injury list for the 0-1 Jags after suffering an offseason setback during his rehab from a torn ACL.

OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started at right guard and played every snap in the Chargers' 30-24 win over the Colts.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

The undrafted rookie is on the 0-1 Jags’ practice squad.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started at safety and tied for the team lead with five tackles in the Jags' 30-13 loss to the Chiefs.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Appeared as a reserve and made a tackle in the Patriots' 33-3 win over the Steelers … Was actually on the field for more than half of his team's defensive plays, logging 40 snaps; he also played on half of the special teams snaps.

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens