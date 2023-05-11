AJ Henning has found a new home after entering the transfer portal recently. Henning went to social media to announce he will stay in the Big Ten.

Henning appeared in 33 games for Michigan, including three starts at wide receiver.

Henning never became a fixture in the offense, but he made plenty of big plays for Michigan, including the opening touchdown on an end around in the victory against Ohio State in 2021.

Henning was a fixture however for the Wolverines in the return game, earning All-B1G honors the last two seasons as a kick and punt returner.

Henning was the 86th overall ranked player in the Rivals 2020 rankings, 14th best wide receiver. He was recruited to Michigan as part of the "speed in space" offense offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was trying to implement. When Michigan returned to a more power-based run scheme in 2021, Henning became more of a gadget player in an offense that relies on blocking wide receivers.



