In the first year under new head coach Brent Venables, the Sooners finished 6-7 with a Cheez It Bowl loss to Florida State. Five receivers have left the Oklahoma program, including top receiver Marvin Mims who declared for the NFL Draft. Oklahoma hopes Anthony can replace Mims as their speed receiver on the outside.

After a breakout game against the Spartans in 2021, there were high expectations for Anthony to become one of Michigan’s top receiving threats in 2022. Immediately, with Ronnie Bell playing on the outside and Roman Wilson in the slot, Anthony was seeing a low snap share. Throughout the season, Michigan tried to get Anthony more involved but things just never seemed to click. He was targeted 9 times on deep throws with only 1 resulting in a reception. He would finish the season with only 7 receptions for 80 yards. His lone touchdown was a fumble recovery in the end zone.

Anthony will hope a change of scenery and a less crowded receiver room will allow him to reset his college career. As we saw in his freshman year, Anthony has the speed and hands to be a game breaker receiver. If he’s able to do it, no one will be surprised, but it will be in Norman, Oklahoma instead of Ann Arbor, Michigan.



