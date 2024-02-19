Former Michigan wide receiver Roy Roundtree's journey in football was memorable one during his time in Ann Arbor. From a player turned graduate assistant and position coach, Roundtree's journey in the coaching ranks has seen a big opportunity come his way.

Roundtree is expected to be hired by Miami of Ohio as the program's next wide receiver coach, Maize & Blue Review can confirm.

Before his stint as a GA in Ann Arbor, Roundtree was named WR coach at CSU-Pueblo in 2015. In 2016, Roundtree was named WR coach at Limestone College and then was named WR coach for Indiana State in 2017.

He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as a graduate assistant and was later hired by Grand Valley State as the wide receivers coach from 2020-22.

This last season, Roundtree was WR coach for McNeese State.