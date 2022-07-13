Former Wolverine hockey player signs five-year deal with Red Wings
On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings announced their signing of former Wolverine Andrew Copp. Copp played three seasons at Michigan and was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft.
Copp, an Ann Arbor native, spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets before he was traded to the New York Rangers earlier this year.
Copp finished the 2021-22 season with the Rangers, and he is now locked in with the Detroit Red Wings for the next five years. His new deal with the Red Wings is valued at a 5.625 AAV (Average Annual Value).
In his three seasons with the Wolverines, Copp tallied 81 points. He earned All-Big Ten second team honors in his junior season, which was spent playing with soon-to-be teammate Dylan Larkin.
Larkin and Copp combined for 29 goals and 49 assists during the 2014-15 hockey season, and the two will now team up again in Detroit.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram