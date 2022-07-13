Former Wolverine hockey player signs five-year deal with Red Wings

On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings announced their signing of former Wolverine Andrew Copp. Copp played three seasons at Michigan and was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Copp, an Ann Arbor native, spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets before he was traded to the New York Rangers earlier this year.

Copp finished the 2021-22 season with the Rangers, and he is now locked in with the Detroit Red Wings for the next five years. His new deal with the Red Wings is valued at a 5.625 AAV (Average Annual Value).

In his three seasons with the Wolverines, Copp tallied 81 points. He earned All-Big Ten second team honors in his junior season, which was spent playing with soon-to-be teammate Dylan Larkin.