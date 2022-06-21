 Maize&BlueReview - Four more Michigan baseball players enter transfer portal
Four more Michigan baseball players enter transfer portal

Brandon Justice • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Maize & Blue Review can confirm reports that Michigan baseball players Willie Weiss, Riley Bertram, Brandon Lawrence, and Jaylen Jones joined Jimmy Obertop in the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon.

Weiss is a starting pitcher and a senior with a year of eligibility left who is listed as a top-20 draft prospect from the Big Ten. Like Obertop, who hit the portal yesterday, Weiss has a chance to get drafted. However, if he wants to return and maximize his stock, it looks like he'll do it elsewhere.

Bertram, a senior infielder, started all 62 games for the Wolverines in 2022, hitting .298 with 19 doubles. He began as a sophomore and played nearly every game from his sophomore to senior seasons in Ann Arbor. He announced he is heading to Clemson to join Erik Bakich.

Lawrence is a two-way sophomore who has a couple of home runs in limited at-bats but struggled mightily as a pitcher, allowing 11 earned runs in 7 innings in 2022.

Jones was a highly-touted freshman with limited action in his first season as a left-handed pitcher at Michigan. Out of high school, he was a two-time Perfect Game All-American, ranked as the second-best LHP in Georgia and No. 20 overall by PG.

The Wolverines lost an impact offensive starter in Oberotp yesterday and now lose a starting infielder, starting pitcher, and a freshman pitcher with pro projections.


