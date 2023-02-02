News More News
Four players representing Michigan football in Super Bowl

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
With the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set to square off in the Super Bowl next week in Arizona, the Michigan football program will be well-represented in the event.

No matter the outcome, a former Wolverine will walk away as a champion, as four former players, one on the Eagles and three on the Chiefs will be facing off for the Lombardi Trophy.

Let's take a look at who is playing where for both teams.

Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham

- Second Super Bowl appearance with the Eagles, as Philadelphia beat New England 41-33 in 2017.

- Finished the year appearing all 17 games with 34 combined tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chad Henne

- Third Super Bowl appearance with Chiefs, won his first Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in 2019. Lost to Tampa Bay Buccanneers 31-9 in 2020.

- Did not record a stat in the regular season and was a back-up quarterback in 2022 but threw a touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs to spell an injured Patrick Mahomes.

Frank Clark

- Third Super Bowl appearance with Chiefs, won his first Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in 2019. Lost to Tampa Bay Buccanneers 31-9 in 2020.

- Finished the 2022 season with 39 total tackles and 5 sacks.

Mike Danna

- Second Super Bowl appearance with Chiefs, lost to Tampa Bay Buccanneers 31-9 in 2020.

- Finished 2022 with 27 total tackles and 5 sacks.

