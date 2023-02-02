Four players representing Michigan football in Super Bowl
With the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set to square off in the Super Bowl next week in Arizona, the Michigan football program will be well-represented in the event.
No matter the outcome, a former Wolverine will walk away as a champion, as four former players, one on the Eagles and three on the Chiefs will be facing off for the Lombardi Trophy.
Let's take a look at who is playing where for both teams.
Philadelphia Eagles
Brandon Graham
- Second Super Bowl appearance with the Eagles, as Philadelphia beat New England 41-33 in 2017.
- Finished the year appearing all 17 games with 34 combined tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Kansas City Chiefs
Chad Henne
- Third Super Bowl appearance with Chiefs, won his first Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in 2019. Lost to Tampa Bay Buccanneers 31-9 in 2020.
- Did not record a stat in the regular season and was a back-up quarterback in 2022 but threw a touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs to spell an injured Patrick Mahomes.
Frank Clark
- Third Super Bowl appearance with Chiefs, won his first Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in 2019. Lost to Tampa Bay Buccanneers 31-9 in 2020.
- Finished the 2022 season with 39 total tackles and 5 sacks.
Mike Danna
- Second Super Bowl appearance with Chiefs, lost to Tampa Bay Buccanneers 31-9 in 2020.
- Finished 2022 with 27 total tackles and 5 sacks.
