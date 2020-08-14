Four-Star 2022 St. Frances DE Derrick Moore Talks Michigan, Program Tie
Derrick Moore is one of the most sought-after defensive linemen in the country.
The rising 2022 Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances prospect is quickly approaching 20 offers and has been in contact with top programs nationally throughout the dead period.
“Recruiting is going well,” Moore said. “Ohio State and Oklahoma are showing me the most love. Those are the schools talking to me the most right now. I’ve talked to a few other schools, too.”
Michigan has had success recruiting out of St. Frances in recent years. After all, former Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi is now the co-head coach at the national high school powerhouse.
Last cycle, the Wolverines pulled in a trio of prospects in elite running back Blake Corum and linebackers Nikhai Hill-Green and Osman Savage. Now, the Wolverines have their sights set on Moore.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news