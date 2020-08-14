Derrick Moore is one of the most sought-after defensive linemen in the country.

The rising 2022 Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances prospect is quickly approaching 20 offers and has been in contact with top programs nationally throughout the dead period.

“Recruiting is going well,” Moore said. “Ohio State and Oklahoma are showing me the most love. Those are the schools talking to me the most right now. I’ve talked to a few other schools, too.”