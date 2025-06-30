Published Jun 30, 2025
Four-Star 2026 DB Andre Clarke Jr. Commits to Michigan
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue

On Monday, class of 2026 safety Andre Clarke Jr. committed to Michigan, announcing his decision following a recent official visit.

Clarke, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 165 pounds, is a four‑star recruit ranked No. 17 at safety and No. 185 nationally by On3, with a Rating Percentage Index of 91.35, and is rated a 5.8 (four‑star) by Rivals, ranking No. 7 in Virginia and No. 33 at his position.

Clarke picked Michigan over Kentucky, Syracuse, SMU, Miami, and others.

Clarke and Michigan secondary coach Lamar Morgan have developed a strong bond. His versatility — having played cornerback, safety, wide receiver, and even handled punting duties in high school — aligns closely with Michigan’s preference for adaptable defensive backs.

On the field, Andre Clarke Jr. is praised for his length, athleticism, and playmaking ability. He’s seen as a dynamic cover man with ball skills, ideal for Michigan’s system, which values versatility in the secondary.

