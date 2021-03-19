 Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Previews Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Visit
Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Previews Michigan Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Myles Pollard recently trimmed his lengthy offer list.

The four-star cornerback out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood released a Top 6 of Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Washington late last month. Since then, Pollard has continued to keep in contact with all of his finalists.

“Nothing really new has been going on,” Pollard said. “It’s still the same six schools. Auburn did come along and offer, so now it’s seven. I’m looking to make a decision in the summer. It could come earlier if it feels right, but I want to make some visits.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
While the dead period is ongoing, Pollard is gearing up for a big visit this weekend.

Pollard and his father, Greg, are making their way to Ann Arbor for a self-guided tour of Michigan this weekend. The two will arrive in The Mitten on Saturday and tour the campus and city throughout the weekend.

