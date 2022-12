Oregon, Ohio State, Colorado and Tennessee are the other four schools who made Carter's top five.

Four-star ATH Boo Carter (Chattanooga, TN) has cut his list of 12 schools down to a final five, with Michigan making the cut.

The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete from Chattanooga Christian received an offer from Michigan back in March.

Carter expects to take official visits to each of his top schools and has already taken multiple visits to Michigan.

The four-star prospect projects as a running back or defensive back at the next level, but Michigan is recruiting him as a defensive back with Steve Clinkscale as his primary recruiter.

Carter is ranked the the No. 1 prospect in his class in the state of Tennessee by Rivals and is the 10th ranked prospect at this position nationally.