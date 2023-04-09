Prior to announcing his list of top schools, Scott caught up with Rivals to break down why each team made the cut.

Oregon: "That was always my dream school. When I was growing up, I would always stay up with my friends and watch them on TV. I always said that if I were to get an offer from them that I would make it down there."

USC: "They have been recruiting me heavy and it's California, who wouldn't want to live in Cali. If I do decide that I want to get away from home, that is a place I would go to."

Michigan: "They have been recruiting me really hard and I feel like they are doing something right now. They are really doing something with these 2024 recruits."

Ohio State: "That is the hometown. I grew up watching them all of my life and that is my dad's favorite school. That is why I have the deepest connection with them. They want me to come and tell me that they really need me. They tell me that Ohio boys stay in Ohio."

Penn State: "They have developed lower ranked kids into first-round draft picks. If you are looking to get developed, Penn State is a great place to go."

Florida State: "They are deep in it too and they just started recruiting me. I feel like they have some good defensive backs and they are doing something special right now. I'm really just giving them a chance and seeing what they bring to the table."

Louisville: "My father grew up there. The coach they just got started recruiting me a lot. I'm going to give them a chance to make it up there and see how they are doing."

Tennessee: "They were like one of the first big schools that I got an offer from and it's beautiful there. It's so much love from the coaches, players and staff members there. Everybody just shows so much love and they are on to something right now for sure."

Kentucky: "Coach (Vince) Marrow recruited one of our players there, the receiver Anthony Brown. I went out there and they treated me like I was already there for real.They've been coming after me heavy and they got him (Anthony Brown), so they are trying to get me to come out there too."

Pitt: "I know they aren't always in on the highly rated recruits, but I feel like if I were to go there that I would have a great chance to play freshman year and really compete. They tell me that their defense is just like my defensive scheme."

Oklahoma: "When they first offered I was shocked. I used to watch them, especially when they had Caleb Williams at quarterback and were just winning. I feel like they have a winning program and are going to change what they did this season. I feel like they are getting better for sure."

Notre Dame: "Coach (Marcus) Freeman and coach (Mike) Mickens both went to our rival school, Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne. They know the background of living here and we all have been through the same thing. That was a real connection because we grew up in the same city and we all know what we have gone through. Out of everybody, I feel like they will make sure I handle business and get to where I want to be at the next level."