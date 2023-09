East St. Louis (Ill.) defensive back Charles Bass is a physical presence on the field with the ability to play anything from corner and safety to outside linebacker. The four-star's versatility has led to him being one of the most sought after defensive back recruits from the Midwest while drawing comparisons to former East St. Louis defensive back and current Jacksonville Jaguar Antonio Johnson.

Bass sat down with Rivals to break down his most recent offers, schools that currently stand out in his recruitment and a timeline to narrow his list.