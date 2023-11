Columbus (Ohio) Marion Franklin speedster Dawayne Galloway continues to be one of the hottest recruits in the nation with additional major programs extending offers by the week. Now that his junior season is complete, Galloway has been able to shift his focus towards track and exploring his options on the recruiting trail by taking game day visits.

Following a game day visit to Michigan on Saturday, Galloway caught up with Rivals to recap his trip to Ann Arbor and discuss the latest in his recruitment including upcoming visit plans.