“Michigan was always No. 1 on my list,” Bennett said. “I was leaning towards them, so it was just a matter of time. I knew where I was going even when I dropped my top list.”

Once the Wolverines really began to make a push for him, Bennett knew is was time. He shut down his recruiting process and gave the Wolverines a verbal commitment on Wednesday night.

KeChaun Bennett always had a feeling he would end up at Michigan.

“I just love the coaches and the atmosphere,” Bennett said. “Everything fits me. Everything about Michigan is big. I’m a big person, and I love big things. Also, just the way Coach (Don) Brown constructs his defense. I’ll have the ability to make big plays and become a big player.”

For Bennett, the decision was an easy one.

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown served as Bennett’s primary recruiter and played a key role in sealing the deal with him.

“He was very active with our relationship,” Bennett said. “With him being a New England guy, it did help a little bit. I like him a lot.”

Bennett hopes to make an official visit to Michigan after the dead period comes to an end.

Fortunately, Bennett had a chance to see Michigan on an unofficial visit just before the pandemic shook up the recruiting world. It was there where Bennett fell even more in love with Michigan.

“I actually got to see how Michigan looked in person,” Bennett said. “I just felt the vibe and saw how everybody was. The weight room was big. The stadium is huge. I feel like I can trust the coaches to make me a better player and person. How they are able to develop players into the NFL is key.”

Bennett is the 16th member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 4 nationally.

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Bennett is ranked as the No. 12 weak-side defensive end in the country and No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Connecticut.