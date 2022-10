Four-star defense of lineman Daevin Hobbs is getting closer to his commitment date and now we know when that will be. The Concord (N.C.) Robinson star has officially narrowed his focus to Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio State and is slated to decide between announces choice on November 25. The coveted prospect broke down his six finalists, his recent visit to Tennessee, and what his plans are for the last for the final stretch of his recruitment.