Michigan keeps rolling on the recruiting trail and the latest addition to their commitment list is four-star Jerod Smith . The defensive lineman out of Cheshire (Conn.) Cheshire Academy announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Tuesday evening, choosing them over teams like Nebraska , Notre Dame , and others.

"The high level academics, great coaching, and the way they've been putting players in the league these last few years really hit home for me," Smith said. "It felt like home there. I had a great visit and I have a great relationship with the coaches and I'm looking to build on it.

"The constant communication since they offered between me and coach Elston was huge," he said. "We talked like every week or every other week since then. The way they've included my mother and father in the recruiting process was huge."

On recruiting his twin brother, four-star Jacob Smith- "He's seen it and knows what it's all about," said Smith. "He's been visiting a few others schools so maybe he's looking for a different thing than me. We're two different people but I'm going to try to get him to come to Michigan. What brothers wouldn't want to play with each other?"