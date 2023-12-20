Just days before the early signing day, Michigan football has gained another commitment to its class of 2024 as four-star edge rusher Lugard Edokpayi announced his pledge to the Wolverines.

Edokpayi took an official visit to Ann Arbor recently that did not disappoint as he made great connections with the staff. During that visit, he canceled a scheduled official visit to Florida State that he was set to take days later, which indicated things moving in the right direction for the Wolverines in this recruitment.

Michigan still had the home state Maryland Terrapins to beat out in this recruitment, along with Rutgers and Minnesota, all schools Edokpayi took recent visits to and is high on.

But ultimately, the Wolverines were able to seal the deal and add a key pass rusher to the class just before signing day.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder finished this past season at Bishop McNamara with 22 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks in six games played, according to MaxPreps.

Edokpayi becomes the 27th verbal commitment in the Wolverines' class of 2024 and the fourth defensive end, joining Devon Baxter, Dominic Nichols and Ted Hammond.



