News
Four-Star LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Holds Early Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has already established himself as one of the top 2024 recruits in the country.

The fast-rising linebacker out of national powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco holds double digit offers and should garner plenty more over the next couple of years.

However, Viliamu-Asa is more concerned with rehab than recruiting after tearing his ACL in the spring.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
“I’m not really too focused on recruiting right now,” Viliamu-Asa said. “I’m still young, so I’m more focused on getting back from this injury, so I can help my team. Right now, I’m just being a good teammate and supporting everyone.”

Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC are just some of the big-name programs that have already extended scholarships.

Michigan jumped in the mix back in April and piqued his interest.

“I have some interest in Michigan,” Viliamu-Asa said. “I don’t know too much about them right now. I want to learn more about the school and how it is out there. I also want to talk to the coaches and all of that.”

Area recruiter Shaun Nua, who has strong Polynesian ties, is taking the lead with Viliamu-Asa. Contact with sophomores is limited by NCAA rules, but Viliamu-Asa is looking forward to getting to Nua later in the process.

“I haven’t gotten a chance to talk to him much since he offered through my coach,” Viliamu-Asa said. “Since he’s from out here, I feel like I could relate to him and have a lot of similarities. I just need to get to know him.”

New Michigan Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan is well-connected in California and knows Viliamu-Asa’s high school and club 7v7 and will likely be more involved down the line as well.

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Viliamu-Asa projects as a Top 100 prospect.

{{ article.author_name }}