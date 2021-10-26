Four-Star LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Holds Early Michigan Offer

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has already established himself as one of the top 2024 recruits in the country. The fast-rising linebacker out of national powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco holds double digit offers and should garner plenty more over the next couple of years. However, Viliamu-Asa is more concerned with rehab than recruiting after tearing his ACL in the spring.

“I’m not really too focused on recruiting right now,” Viliamu-Asa said. “I’m still young, so I’m more focused on getting back from this injury, so I can help my team. Right now, I’m just being a good teammate and supporting everyone.” Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC are just some of the big-name programs that have already extended scholarships. Michigan jumped in the mix back in April and piqued his interest. “I have some interest in Michigan,” Viliamu-Asa said. “I don’t know too much about them right now. I want to learn more about the school and how it is out there. I also want to talk to the coaches and all of that.”