Four-Star LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Holds Early Michigan Offer
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa has already established himself as one of the top 2024 recruits in the country.
The fast-rising linebacker out of national powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco holds double digit offers and should garner plenty more over the next couple of years.
However, Viliamu-Asa is more concerned with rehab than recruiting after tearing his ACL in the spring.
“I’m not really too focused on recruiting right now,” Viliamu-Asa said. “I’m still young, so I’m more focused on getting back from this injury, so I can help my team. Right now, I’m just being a good teammate and supporting everyone.”
Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC are just some of the big-name programs that have already extended scholarships.
Michigan jumped in the mix back in April and piqued his interest.
“I have some interest in Michigan,” Viliamu-Asa said. “I don’t know too much about them right now. I want to learn more about the school and how it is out there. I also want to talk to the coaches and all of that.”
Area recruiter Shaun Nua, who has strong Polynesian ties, is taking the lead with Viliamu-Asa. Contact with sophomores is limited by NCAA rules, but Viliamu-Asa is looking forward to getting to Nua later in the process.
“I haven’t gotten a chance to talk to him much since he offered through my coach,” Viliamu-Asa said. “Since he’s from out here, I feel like I could relate to him and have a lot of similarities. I just need to get to know him.”
New Michigan Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan is well-connected in California and knows Viliamu-Asa’s high school and club 7v7 and will likely be more involved down the line as well.
At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Viliamu-Asa projects as a Top 100 prospect.
