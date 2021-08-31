Four-Star LB Lander Barton Talks Michigan, Strong Bond With Staff

“I’m going to make my decision once I make all my visits,” Barton said. “I’m going to see Michigan in September. I also have a visit scheduled with Texas. I’ll probably make one or two more. Once I get all those visits out of the way, I’ll probably make my decision.”

Michigan has made a strong push for Barton over the last several months. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh made a trip to see Barton during his satellite camp tour this summer, and new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and linebackers coach George Helow have been in constant contact.

Needless to say, Barton, who is ranked as the No. 22 outside linebacker nationally, is one of U-M’s top overall remaining priorities this cycle. And the Wolverines are firmly in the mix in his recruitment.