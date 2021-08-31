Four-Star LB Lander Barton Talks Michigan, Strong Bond With Staff
Lander Barton is still sorting out his official visit schedule.
The four-star outside linebacker out of Salt Lake City (Utah) Brighton will see both Michigan and Texas next month. Utah, where both of Barton’s parents played sports, will likely get a visit at some point this fall as well.
One of the most wanted uncommitted prospects in the country, Barton plans to make a final decision once he has a chance to see his top contenders.
“I’m going to make my decision once I make all my visits,” Barton said. “I’m going to see Michigan in September. I also have a visit scheduled with Texas. I’ll probably make one or two more. Once I get all those visits out of the way, I’ll probably make my decision.”
Michigan has made a strong push for Barton over the last several months. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh made a trip to see Barton during his satellite camp tour this summer, and new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and linebackers coach George Helow have been in constant contact.
Needless to say, Barton, who is ranked as the No. 22 outside linebacker nationally, is one of U-M’s top overall remaining priorities this cycle. And the Wolverines are firmly in the mix in his recruitment.
