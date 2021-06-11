Four-Star Mammoth 300-Pound DT Deone Walker Talks Michigan, Recent Visit

Deone Walker is off to a busy summer.

The four-star 2022 defensive tackle out of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech has already made unofficial visits to both Michigan and Michigan and is in the middle of making a tour through SEC country.

“I’m going back to Michigan on the 18th for an unofficial visit,” Walker said. “I was going to try to go back to Michigan State. I’m going to see some schools down south next. I’m looking to make my official visits at some point in the fall. I would say Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Arizona State and Pittsburgh are some top schools.”