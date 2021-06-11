Four-Star Mammoth 300-Pound DT Deone Walker Talks Michigan, Recent Visit
Deone Walker is off to a busy summer.
The four-star 2022 defensive tackle out of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech has already made unofficial visits to both Michigan and Michigan and is in the middle of making a tour through SEC country.
“I’m going back to Michigan on the 18th for an unofficial visit,” Walker said. “I was going to try to go back to Michigan State. I’m going to see some schools down south next. I’m looking to make my official visits at some point in the fall. I would say Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Arizona State and Pittsburgh are some top schools.”
Michigan was one of the first schools to put a scholarship on the table for Walker and has remained a constant in his recruitment.
The Wolverines hosted Walker as well as several other top prospects from their own backyard for Detroit Day last week and made a big impression on the mammoth 300-pounder.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news