Four-star OL Darius Gray breaks down his eight upcoming visits

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Darius Gray is one of the most heavily recruited prospects on the East coast in the 2026 class. The offensive lineman out of Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's has taken plenty of visits in the past but the next two months will be busier than ever for him.

Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Michigan, and South Carolina will all host Gray before the end of April. He breaks down his interest in each school in the video below.

