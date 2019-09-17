Four-star OL Jeffrey Persi talks Michigan pledge
BELLFLOWER, Calif. - JSerra Catholic has played an incredibly difficult schedule early in the season - and four-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi is loving it.The team from San Juan Capistrano, C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news