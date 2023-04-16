Frazier recently dropped a top five that also featured Clemson , Florida , LSU and Texas , but Michigan, behind a strong push from offensive line coach Sherrone Moore , had too big of an advantage going into the spring which helped them close it down before Frazier could even take any official visits.

Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star offensive tackle Blake Frazier committed to Michigan on Sunday, as he fulfills his legacy status with the Wolverines to be one of the foundational members of the future of the trenches in Ann Arbor.

A three-year starter for one of the premier 6A programs in Central Texas, Frazier has starred as a wide bodied, long-armed tackle that pairs his physical gifts with an aggression in the trenches that will see him push into the second level on running plays and form the crease of a pristine pocket in pass protection.

Along with his Vipers team that also featured four-star 2023 Clemson signee and fellow offensive lineman Ian Reed, Frazier made it to Vandegrift's first-ever state championship appearance in 2022 before falling to DeSoto in the final.

His frame is college-ready as bring a level of competitiveness to Sherrone Moore's offensive line room upon arriving in Ann Arbor. Frazier could benefit from improvement in using his lower-half against bigger Big Ten edge rushers, but his athleticism will help keep him in the game early on.

At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Frazier is ranked as the No. 52 recruit in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. He is the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 7 recruit from the state of Texas.