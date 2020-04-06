Four-Star SG Jaden Akins Talks Michigan, His Recruitment
Farmington (Mich.) four-star shooting guard Jaden Akins notched an offer from the Michigan Wolverines after the Feb. 8 win over in-state foe Michigan State.
Akins finished his junior season of high school averaging 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game on a team that was making a run in the playoffs before play was cancelled due to Coronavirus.
RELATED: John Beilein Talks Tournament Memories, What His Next Move May Be
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Video, Scouting Report On Each 2020 Recruit
Akins is taking his time with his recruitment, but notes that U-M is right in the mix.
"I feel like their play style kind of matches mine, and I could be a good fit if I went there," Akins said. "It’s definitely a good fit.
"It's definitely is a team that I’m considering."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news