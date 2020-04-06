News More News
Four-Star SG Jaden Akins Talks Michigan, His Recruitment

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Farmington (Mich.) four-star shooting guard Jaden Akins notched an offer from the Michigan Wolverines after the Feb. 8 win over in-state foe Michigan State.

Akins finished his junior season of high school averaging 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game on a team that was making a run in the playoffs before play was cancelled due to Coronavirus.

Michigan Wolverines basketball target Jaden Akins had a standout junior season.
Akins is taking his time with his recruitment, but notes that U-M is right in the mix.

"I feel like their play style kind of matches mine, and I could be a good fit if I went there," Akins said. "It’s definitely a good fit.

"It's definitely is a team that I’m considering."

