The mass exodus from the Michigan basketball program continued on Monday with not only the departure of Dug McDaniel, but also the decommitment of four-star small forward Khani Rooths. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward committed to Juwan Howard and the Wolverines back in November, but clearly, things have changed drastically since then.

Rooths, the 33rd-ranked recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, hailed from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Michigan's 2024 recruiting class is now down to two players in Christian Anderson Jr. and Durral Brooks. The hits keep coming for a Michigan program that is clearly spiraling into the ground and will need a complete overhaul of the roster heading into the 2024-25 season.

Rooths will now find another school to begin his college career.