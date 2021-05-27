Four-Star TE Walker Lyons Talks Michigan Offer, Upcoming Visit

Walker Lyons is blowing up.

Just this month alone, the four-star 2023 tight end from Folsom (Calif.) High has notched offers from top programs like Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

“The month of May has been really busy,” Lyons said. “I’ve gotten six or seven offers this month, all from really big programs and schools. It’s cool. I think I’m up to 23 offers with Michigan coming in, so recruiting is going really well.”