 Four-Star TE Walker Lyons Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer, Upcoming Visit
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-27 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

Four-Star TE Walker Lyons Talks Michigan Offer, Upcoming Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Walker Lyons is blowing up.

Just this month alone, the four-star 2023 tight end from Folsom (Calif.) High has notched offers from top programs like Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

“The month of May has been really busy,” Lyons said. “I’ve gotten six or seven offers this month, all from really big programs and schools. It’s cool. I think I’m up to 23 offers with Michigan coming in, so recruiting is going really well.”

California tight end Walker Lyons holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

Michigan is the latest program to jump in the mix for Lyons.

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh personally got on the phone with Lyons on Wednesday afternoon and extended the scholarship.

