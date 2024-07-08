The Southern Lehigh High School (Center Valley, Pennsylvania) standout athlete ranks as the No. 8 player in the Keystone State and the No. 11 tight end in the 2025 cycle.

On why he committed to Michigan:

"I decided to go with Michigan because it's just another one of those schools where they develop tight ends. I'm really comfortable with (tight ends) Coach (Steve) Casula and I feel comfortable that he's going to develop me to the next level. They have tight ends there, so I'm going to have to compete for the job, but they're one of those schools where I feel like if I play my ass off and I keep doing well, that's a school where I'm going to play potentially early. They get tight ends on the field, for example, Colston Loveland, he played as a freshman. So, just seeing that and seeing he's going to be in the first round or he's a highly-regarded round pick (in the NFL Draft is important). So, I mean, just seeing that motivates me to go there."

On his relationship with Michigan coaches and players:

"So, it's not even just (Coach Casula and Colston Loveland that I talk to). I would say (head coach) Sherrone Moore, Max Bredeson is one of the tight ends (I talk to), Marlin Klein (is another tight end) — I have all their numbers and everything. They feel like a second family. I can text them whenever I want and know they'll get back to me quickly with an honest response. They're really good people and I can relate to them a lot. That's one of the reasons why I love Michigan and the people there, too. I love being around them."

On how he views the changes to the coaching staff and roster since Michigan's national championship during the 2023-2024 season:

"I think (the changes have been) pretty positive because they had a lot of draft picks. So, that probably means they're going to keep getting more draft picks out from Michigan. That means the players are going to be really good. Coach Moore stepped up when he needed to against Penn State (as interim head coach in 2023). So, I feel like he stepped in there and did his job and they just kept winning, even though Coach (Jim) Harbaugh went out. I think it's a good thing. The coaching staff that (Moore) brought there, I think it's awesome. I think he's going to continue to win."