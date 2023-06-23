Four-star WR Jordan Shipp names his top three & sets commitment date
Four-star Jordan Shipp has narrowed his lengthy offer sheet down to Michigan, N.C. State and North Carolina. The receiver out of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day also has a decision date locked in for July 16th. Shipp, who is at North Carolina this weekend for an official visit, spoke to Rivals.com ahead of time to break down each of his finalists.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"Michigan, North Carolina, and N.C. State are my final three," Shipp said. "I'll be committing on July 16th."
Michigan- "Probably the biggest things were being able to hang out with all the commits and spending more time with coach Bellamy to see more of the offense," he said. "There's really nothing I haven't heard before. Of course, he's letting me know that I'm a key piece they want. Everybody is saying that I would finish their puzzle. They want me to hurry up and make my decision too. Jadyn (Davis) and Channing (Goodwin) are still on me about committing there but they still let me know that they want me to do what's best for me and they'll still support me at the end of the day."
N.C. State- "Things are good with N.C. State," said Shipp. "I have a good relationship with coach Joker. I'm starting to build good one with coach Anae, the offensive coordinator, and I still have a good one with coach Doeren. They have some great people over there that you can look up to. I have a lot of friends on the team and I feel like I fit into their offense well. They have a high explosive offense coming in."
North Carolina- "I want to see the stuff at North Carolina that I haven't seen yet," he said. "I want to see their strength and conditioning program, their nutrition program, how they take care of their players, and how things work there when it comes to NIL. That's not really a big factor in my decision but I want to compare it to how other schools help. Those are some of the things I want to see because I already know a lot about the offense and I'm cool with all the coaches. I love coach Brown and those guys."
RIVALS' REACTION
Shipp has been a frequent visitor at all three schools during the recruiting process but it feels like his decision is going to come down to Michigan and North Carolina. North Carolina getting the final visit could be a good sign for the Tar Heels but the Wolverines hit all the right buttons while he was on his official visit in Ann Arbor. With just a couple weeks left until his commitment, Mack Brown and his staff need to do all they can to make sure his visit to Chapel Hill this weekend is a memorable one.