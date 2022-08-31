It's never too early to discuss next year's draft. With the college football season underway and the rest of the country kicking off this weekend, draft boards will be in the beginning stages of formulating.

For Pro Football Focus, the outlet did the heavy lifting for those who wanted something tangible to look at.

PFF released its Top 100 preseason Big Board last week and four Wolverines make the list.

Below are those who made the list and what PFF said about each prospect.

Blake Corum (No. 70): Corum was wildly underutilized by the Wolverines last season. He’s one of the most difficult backs in the country to bring down one-on-one and broke 49 tackles on 144 attempts last season. He’s a load at 5-foot-8, 210 pounds and has tremendous balance with that low center of gravity. That’s ideal size to break tackles in the NFL.

R.J. Moten (No. 76): Moten is a rocked up 223 pound safety that doens’t move like one. He’s not solely a box player at that size and actually lined up the vast majority of his snaps deep for Moten.

Eyabi Anoma (No. 88): Anoma is a wildcard in the class. He’s already been at three different stops (Alabama, Houston, UT-Chattanooga) before enrolling at Michigan just this month. He’s a former five-star with some insane burst, but his off-field will have to be vetted.

Mazi Smith (No. 99): The number 1 player on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, Smith can really move for a 337-pounder. Now he just needs to defeat blocks more consistently as he only earned a 75.6 overall grade last season.