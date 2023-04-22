With the NFL Draft days away, a handful of Michigan players will be waiting to see what their draft fates look like.

It's expected that a handful of Wolverines will hear their names called at some point during the draft but it's not entirely clear in which round that will happen.

Pro Football Focus released its Top 150 draft prospects list this week and the Wolverines were well-represented, with four players making the list.

Below is where PFF had each U-M player:

- DJ Turner: No. 38 overall

- Mazi Smith: No. 42 overall

- Luke Schoonmaker: No. 90

- Olu Oluwatimi: No. 137

The first round of the NFL Draft is set to begin on April 27.