Sunday, four Wolverines will take place in the Super Bowl.

It's the biggest game of the year, Super Bowl LVIII, between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. No school has had more participants than Michigan, and on

Mike Danna is a starting defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been limited in the playoffs and only has 4 tackles so far this postseason.

Jake Moody is the starting kicker for the 49ers in his rookie season. Moody has made 84% of his kicks this season, and gone 60-61 on extra points. His long for the year is 57 yards. Moody scored 10 points in the 49ers NFC Championship win over the Lions.

Ronnie Bell is a rotational piece at WR for the 49ers and has been used in the return game during his rook season. Bell has not made a reception so far during the playoffs.

Ambry Thomas has been CB3 throughout the regular season and playoffs for the 49ers. Thomas has 6 pass breakups and 1 interception on the season.

Former Michigan quarterback and 1997 National Champion Brian Griese is the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers.