The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team will face a challenging game from the LSU Tigers in the NCAA Tournament’s second round tomorrow, with Will Wade’s squad having handled St. Bonaventure, 76-61, Saturday afternoon in its first-round showdown. Wade has recruited at an extremely high level in recent years (albeit for all the wrong reasons) and as a result has a roster stocked full of talent, though the club doesn’t always play cohesively or disciplined basketball.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program has made 3 straight Sweet Sixteen appearances. (AP Images)

The Tigers nevertheless possess three different players averaging 15.6 or more points per game, in guard Cameron Thomas (22.8), forward Trendon Watford (16.5) and guard Javonte Smart (15.6). “LSU plays a lot of one-on-one, so I think it’ll come down to that,” sophomore guard Franz Wagner forecasted this afternoon in a media press conference. “Watford [who Wagner will likely be matched up against] is a good driver and can shoot and has a good handle, so it’ll be tough tomorrow. “It’ll come down to guarding these guys one-on-one, and I think we have a good game plan. With Smart and Thomas, they’ll take a lot of shots and are very aggressive. We can’t lose them on the perimeter and have to do our job in pick-and-rolls. “We have to be connected with our coverages. We always say ‘guard your yard,’ which means you have to guard your guy in a one-on-one situation.”

Thomas in particular has made headlines this season, coming to Baton Rouge as a five-star recruit and checking in fourth in the nation in scoring … as a freshman. Containing him will be one of the primary tasks tomorrow for a Michigan defense that currently ranks 13th in the country (allowing opponents to shoot 39.2 percent on the year). “He’s live from everywhere and we talked about that today as a team,” Wagner exclaimed. “He [Thomas] shoots it deep and is a good driver with a great handle. You have to take those things away and stay attached to him so he doesn’t get any easy ones. “LSU is very talented, but this is the time we work for all year, so we’ll be ready.” Success for coaches, programs and players alike is tallied by what they do in the postseason in college basketball. This year’s NCAA Tournament in particular has been especially wild, with No. 2-seeded Ohio State losing to No. 15-seeded Oral Roberts, No. 1-seeded Illinois going down to No. 8-seeded Loyola-Chicago and No. 3-seeded Texas falling to No. 14-seeded Abilene Christian standing as three of the numerous monumental upsets that have occurred so far. The Wolverine program has done an incredible job of avoiding the upset bug over the last decade (no program in the nation has more wins in the Big Dance than Michigan since 2013), with head coach Juwan Howard knowing full well what March success can do to a player’s legacy.