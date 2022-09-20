There's no slowing down the Franz Wagner hype train.

The former Michigan basketball star and current Orlando Magic starting forward continues to show that he not only belongs in the pros but has the potential for a long NBA career.

Wagner, a German native who, as a teenager, played professionally in his home country, returned home to play for his home country in the FIBA EuroBasket Championship, a national team tournament exclusive to European teams. The tournament took place in four different cities across Europe, including Berlin.

Germany finished in third place among the 24 qualified teams, losing to eventual champion Spain, 96-91, in the semifinal.

Wagner showed why many believe he's a future star as the recently-turned 21-year-old averaged 15.2 points per game along with four rebounds.