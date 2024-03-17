Freshman guard George Washington III to enter transfer portal
Just two days after Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard was fired, the Wolverines had their first player announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Washington III spent just one year in Ann Arbor after winning the Gatorade Mr. Basketball Player of the Year in Ohio in 2023.
He came in as the long player in Michigan's 2023 recruiting class, and he was presumably next in line at point guard behind Dug McDaniel and Jaelin Llewellyn.
Although McDaniel, the starter, spent six games away from the program due to academic issues, Washington III still struggled to see the floor as the backup behind Llewellyn. In 22 appearances this season, Washington III averaged 6.6 minutes and 1.2 points per game.
He shot 5-27 (18.5 percent) from the floor and 4-18 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc mostly during mop up duty in 2023-24.
This is the first of many roster changes as the team is destined to look much different heading into the 2024-25 season.
Michigan still has McDaniel, along with incoming freshmen Christian Anderson Jr. and Durral Brooks at guard. Washington III has left the option open to return to Michigan.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram