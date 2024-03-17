Just two days after Michigan basketball head coach Juwan Howard was fired, the Wolverines had their first player announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Washington III spent just one year in Ann Arbor after winning the Gatorade Mr. Basketball Player of the Year in Ohio in 2023.

He came in as the long player in Michigan's 2023 recruiting class, and he was presumably next in line at point guard behind Dug McDaniel and Jaelin Llewellyn.

Although McDaniel, the starter, spent six games away from the program due to academic issues, Washington III still struggled to see the floor as the backup behind Llewellyn. In 22 appearances this season, Washington III averaged 6.6 minutes and 1.2 points per game.

He shot 5-27 (18.5 percent) from the floor and 4-18 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc mostly during mop up duty in 2023-24.

This is the first of many roster changes as the team is destined to look much different heading into the 2024-25 season.

Michigan still has McDaniel, along with incoming freshmen Christian Anderson Jr. and Durral Brooks at guard. Washington III has left the option open to return to Michigan.