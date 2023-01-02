On Monday afternoon, just two days after Michigan was eliminated by TCU in the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines had their first offseason transfer portal entry. Freshman linebacker Deuce Spurlock has entered the transfer portal after one season with the team, he announced on Monday.

Spurlock was a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker coming out of high school, and he committed to Michigan in September of 2021. He hailed from Huntsville, Alabama, and Michigan took over late in his recruitment to beat out Mississippi State.

As a freshman, Spurlock saw the field in two games. He played sparingly in Michigan's 56-10 win over Hawaii on Sept. 10, recording one solo tackle and two assisted tackles.

He then got on the field one week later against UConn, but he posted an empty stat line.

His time in Ann Arbor comes to a quick end, as Spurlock will look for a new home to continue his football career.

For Michigan, it's the sixth player to enter the transfer portal. Spurlock joins Cade McNamara, Erick All, Louis Hansen, George Rooks and Alan Bowman as players to depart from the program.