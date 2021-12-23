From group chats to practice, the wide receiver 'crew' has built a bond

It takes a selfless person to be part of a team. To put your own personal success aside for the greater good, it's a sacrifice that pays off for only a handful of college football programs each year.

This year, finally, was Michigan's turn to reap the rewards.

The players have said all season that this team was different, even before the season. Many didn't believe it after what had transpired in 2020. Now, there's no reason not to believe this program can achieve anything it wants to.

Why? Simple.

The unity that's been formed not only in position groups but the program as a whole. For the wide receivers, personal success is group success.

As Cornelius Johnson puts it, the love is shared on the field and off as well.

"I think we’re a really good group," Johnson told reporters this week about the receiver room. "We pride ourselves on being like a crew, like always close together. We even got a group chat and everything. We’re always staying close to each other and helping each other out on and off the field, so keeping that bond together is something we want to keep going throughout the rest of the season, especially going into Miami. Just making sure we’re all locked in and helping each other out and playing for each other. That’s what we focus on."

That group chat has a lot to be excited about recently. However, it goes beyond football. It's clear to see that brotherhood has been formed with this team and each player is basking in the success.

"That group chat’s always going off," Johnson said. "It could be first thing in the morning or like at random times, just people sending just random stuff in the chat and always getting us laughing and stuff. It’s just really funny."

While changes were made by Jim Harbaugh during the offseason, it was the players that put in the work to get the Wolverines over the hump this season.

So, when you ask Johnson how the chemistry between the receivers and quarterback Cade McNamara seemed to form unlike any season before them, the answer is an easy one.

Practice makes perfect.

"It’s just something we work on every day," Johnson said. "Even on days where we’re not at the stadium or on gamedays, coming in to practice. We take that very seriously because it’s something that translates to gamedays. So whether it’s the first play of the game or the last play of the game, if they call your number it’s one of those situations where you never know when the ball’s coming to you so you’ve just got to be ready at all times, so that’s something we’re focusing on for sure."

