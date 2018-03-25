The Michigan Wolverines are Frozen Four bound.

The No. 2 seed Wolverines beat No. 4 seed Boston University 6-3 on Sunday afternoon in Worcester, Mass. to advance to the school's 25th Frozen Four — tied for the most in the country.

It's the first time since 2001 that a school has both its hockey team in the Frozen Four and its basketball team in the Final Four. Michigan State was the last school to accomplish the feat. Michigan last did it in 1993.

Michigan got the scoring started on Sunday, with freshman defenseman Quinn Hughes firing in a shot, assisted by freshmen forwards Jack Becker and Michael Pastujov.

Boston tied it up later in the first period on a goal by junior Jordan Greenway.

However, the Wolverines answered quickly, with senior captain Tony Calderone finding the back of the net to give his team a 2-1 lead after the first period. That goal was assisted by junior forward Cooper Marody and junior defenseman Joseph Cecconi.

The second period was another fast-paced one and saw a goal scored by each team. Junior forward Brendan Warren gave Michigan a 3-1 lead (assisted by freshman forward Josh Norris and sophomore forward Jake Slaker) but Boston answered midway through the period to keep it a one score game.

Boston senior forward Drew Melanson tied things up quickly in the third period, making it three goals apiece just three minutes and 30 seconds into the final period.

The Terriers weren't ready for Michigan's firepower, however. Michigan scored three goals in the final 13 minutes and 33 seconds, including an empty net goal, to seal the victory.

Slaker scored the game-winner, grabbing a loose puck in the BU zone and sniping it past Terrier goalie Jake Oettinger, a sophomore. The puck got a nice bounce and may have deflected off of a defender or Oettinger himself.

Junior defenseman Nicholas Boka scored U-M's fifth goal, assisted by senior forward Dexter Dancs and Becker. Sophomore forward Nick Pastujov scored the team's final goal.

In goal, sophomore Hayden Lavigne made 24 saves of 27 shots.

Michigan was out-shot 27-22.

Coach Mel Pearson has led the team to a 9-1 record over its last 10 games. He reaches the Frozen Four in his first year as Michigan's head coach.

U-M (22-14-3) now will play No. 1 seed Notre Dame (27-9-2) on Friday, April 5 at 9:30 p.m. in St. Paul, Minn. Michigan is 2-2 against the Fighting Irish already this season.



The Big Ten could have three teams in the Frozen Four, should Ohio State beat Denver this evening. Minnesota-Duluth is already in the Frozen Four after beating Air Force.

Check out the team's awesome celebration below.



