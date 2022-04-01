Frozen Four preview: Michigan vs. Denver

Michigan will make its 26th Frozen Four appearance in program history on Thursday when it takes on Denver in the National Semifinal. Michigan and Denver are joined by Minnesota and Minnesota State in this year's Frozen Four.

Meet the opponent

The Denver Pioneers enter the Frozen Four with a 29-9-1 overall record, just two wins fewer than Michigan's 31-9-1 mark. The Pioneers boast 12 NHL Draft picks, however, none of which were drafted in the first round of their respective drafts.

The Pioneers are an astounding 17-1-1 at home this season. Luckily for the Wolverines, this game won't be played in Denver, or anywhere close to it for that matter. The 2022 Frozen Four will be held in Boston, nearly 2,000 miles east of Denver.

The Pioneers have a below average 10-7 record on the road this season. Now, this game won't be played in Ann Arbor, either, but playing away from home is something Denver clearly struggles with.

How they got here

Denver took care of business in the first round of the NCHC playoffs. The Pioneers beat Miami (OH) 5-2 and 5-1 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. The Pioneers met Minnesota Duluth, another hockey powerhouse from Minnesota. Denver fell to Minnesota Duluth for the third time this season, but still claimed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Denver snuck past UMass Lowell, 3-2, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to set up a revenge game with Minnesota Duluth. This time, the Pioneers prevailed and advanced to their 17th Frozen Four in program history.

Key to victory

Michigan has the talent to beat any team in the country. It's just a matter of doing it. The Wolverines have scored at least one goal within the first five minutes of the last three games they have played. They jump on their opponents early and keep their foot on the gas pedal.

However, as was shown in the victory over Quinnipiac, Michigan seemed to let up a little bit as the game went on, and the Yellow Jackets crept back into the game with three straight goals.

In order to advance to the National Championship game, Michigan will need to build and maintain a lead over Denver. Letting teams back into games will not work at this point in the season.