It's the first week of April, it's a Friday and lots of visits have happened over the last month. What better time to jump into it with some splash selections for some of the top 2025 prospects in the Midwest? Rivals has locked in a round of college commitment predictions for some seniors in the Midwest, with the picks each lining up with high-profile programs like Michigan, Nebraska and Georgia to win out. Here's why.

Galloway is one of the top defensive back prospects in the country. The Columbus (Ohio) Marion Franklin defender attends high school just 10 miles aways from The Horseshoe so you might think I’m predicting Ohio State here. You’d be wrong. The Buckeyes have not pushed hard for Galloway. That's despite him having 20-plus scholarship offers from programs across the country. One of the reasons for that is because the Buckeyes are on track to land one of the best defensive back hauls in recent memory. But still, its always an interesting decision to ignore talent from down the street. A team that has made a big surge here is Michigan. The Wolverines will host Galloway soon. That visit could push the program into a commanding lead to land the defender. Now wouldn’t that be another fun wrinkle in this rivalry? Prediction: Michigan

Parker was committed to Arkansas for six months before backing off his pledge last month. Since then, the four-star has seen his recruitment continue to pick up steam. Several programs have come in with offers for the talented runner who racked up 1,207 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 101 carries last season. Coach Matt Rhule and his Nebraska program have put the full court press on Parker. He was on campus April 4 for spring practice. He’s also got an official visit locked in for June 21. It would be a big win for the Huskers to get back into St. Louis if they can land Parker. Prediction: Nebraska

